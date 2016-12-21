Berkshire Hathaway Delivers Holiday Cheer to Domestic Violence Victims
This past week, employees from Berkshire Hathaway Home Services hand-delivered 12 Christmas trees and accompanying holiday decorations to be distributed to victims of domestic violence and their children housed in Domestic Violence Solutions emergency shelters in Santa Barbara, Lompoc and Santa Maria. Since 2001, Berkshire Hathaway has been a corporate partner of DVS.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Helicopters
|1 hr
|Laurie
|2
|Michael Jackson's Onetime Neverland Lists for $... (Jun '15)
|Sat
|otaku
|3
|California Central Coast News Kcoy CBS Channel ... (Jan '09)
|Dec 9
|Mountain
|8
|Paris Jackson shows off new sunflower tattoo as...
|Dec 8
|BobLoblah
|3
|Anti-gay Gambian president loses re-election bid
|Dec 4
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|4chan /s
|Nov 27
|johndoe12345656
|1
|Fareed Still Hasn't Conceded to Carbajal
|Nov '16
|Great Again
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC