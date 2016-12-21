Annette Bening shines in Mike Millsa a 20th Century Womena

Set in 1979 Santa Barbara, the movie has a kind of late hippie/liberated sisterhood/punk rock energy vibe to it, but there are so many specifics to Mills' story that you can't label it any of those things. I'm guessing, but autobiographical elements must play a big part, as this easygoing narrative meanders into a solid tribute to an individualist mom from her only child.

