20th Century Women' Review: Vintage B...

20th Century Women' Review: Vintage Bening, Heady Times

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Wall Street Journal

Mike Mills's comedy, set in 1979, follows a diverse group of family and friends in a story about coming of age and coming into feminist awareness. The most obvious question posed by "20th Century Women," a mysteriously affecting comedy set in Santa Barbara, Calif., in 1979, is what, exactly, Annette Bening does to make the woman she plays so endearing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wall Street Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Barbara Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Helicopters Tue crotch rotto 3
News Michael Jackson's Onetime Neverland Lists for $... (Jun '15) Dec 24 otaku 3
News California Central Coast News Kcoy CBS Channel ... (Jan '09) Dec 9 Mountain 8
News Paris Jackson shows off new sunflower tattoo as... Dec 8 BobLoblah 3
News Anti-gay Gambian president loses re-election bid Dec 4 Rainbow Kid 1
4chan /s Nov '16 johndoe12345656 1
News Fareed Still Hasn't Conceded to Carbajal Nov '16 Great Again 1
See all Santa Barbara Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Barbara Forum Now

Santa Barbara Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Barbara Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
 

Santa Barbara, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,979 • Total comments across all topics: 277,410,892

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC