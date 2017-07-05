What you want to know about California's failed housing affordability law
A gardener works in the yard at the former Linda Vista Hospital that is now affordable housing. Where will new housing go? A gardener works in the yard at the former Linda Vista Hospital that is now affordable housing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11)
|9 hr
|Tolerant human
|120
|Judge Michael Naughton Santa Ana Court (Aug '07)
|Tue
|Interested
|521
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|Mon
|Ssk
|386
|Spanish-language newspaper Excelsior expands ac...
|Jul 1
|Richard
|1
|Confused About Vaccinations For Your Children?
|Jun 30
|whataJOKE
|1
|OC Pride festival heads to Santa Ana - here's w...
|Jun 29
|Red Cloud
|2
|The MAFIA is now HIRING !! (Nov '09)
|Jun 28
|Wendyokoopa
|4
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC