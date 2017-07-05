What you want to know about Californi...

What you want to know about California's failed housing affordability law

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

A gardener works in the yard at the former Linda Vista Hospital that is now affordable housing. Where will new housing go? A gardener works in the yard at the former Linda Vista Hospital that is now affordable housing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Ana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11) 9 hr Tolerant human 120
Judge Michael Naughton Santa Ana Court (Aug '07) Tue Interested 521
News Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10) Mon Ssk 386
News Spanish-language newspaper Excelsior expands ac... Jul 1 Richard 1
News Confused About Vaccinations For Your Children? Jun 30 whataJOKE 1
News OC Pride festival heads to Santa Ana - here's w... Jun 29 Red Cloud 2
The MAFIA is now HIRING !! (Nov '09) Jun 28 Wendyokoopa 4
See all Santa Ana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Ana Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Watch for Orange County was issued at July 05 at 1:43PM PDT

Santa Ana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Ana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Santa Ana, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,032 • Total comments across all topics: 282,257,762

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC