'The Real Housewives of Orange County' returns for season 12 more popular than ever

"The Real Housewives of Orange County," the pioneering show that launched an entire reality sub-genre and helped shape Orange County's image to the rest of the world, returns for its 12th season on Monday, July 10. The "O.G. of the O.C." Vicki Gunvalson , will return to the weekly Bravo series, along with several other veterans Tamra Judge , Shannon Beador , Meghan King Edmonds , Kelly Dodd and returning after a four year hiatus Lydia McLaughlin. The new season will also introduce a new face, Peggy Sulahian, the 100th "housewife" to join the collection of shows.

