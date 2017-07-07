'The Real Housewives of Orange County' returns for season 12 more popular than ever
"The Real Housewives of Orange County," the pioneering show that launched an entire reality sub-genre and helped shape Orange County's image to the rest of the world, returns for its 12th season on Monday, July 10. The "O.G. of the O.C." Vicki Gunvalson , will return to the weekly Bravo series, along with several other veterans Tamra Judge , Shannon Beador , Meghan King Edmonds , Kelly Dodd and returning after a four year hiatus Lydia McLaughlin. The new season will also introduce a new face, Peggy Sulahian, the 100th "housewife" to join the collection of shows.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge Michael Naughton Santa Ana Court (Aug '07)
|5 hr
|Shorty
|528
|Fatal stabbing of 12-year-old may be linked to ... (Jun '11)
|Tue
|Ftt
|38
|Investigation started after Santa Ana man dies ...
|Jul 10
|Christina Monet w...
|2
|Why is there a police helicopter circling over ... (Jul '11)
|Jul 9
|Ana
|31
|Santa Ana city council approves police contract...
|Jul 9
|David
|1
|Treanor families residing in Santa Ysabel Circa... (Sep '07)
|Jul 8
|Anonymouse
|10
|Athiest tells high schoolers God is evil (May '11)
|Jul 7
|unserve satan 8199
|844
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC