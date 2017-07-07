'The Real Housewives of Orange County...

'The Real Housewives of Orange County' returns for season 12 more popular than ever

"The Real Housewives of Orange County," the pioneering show that launched an entire reality sub-genre and helped shape Orange County's image to the rest of the world, returns for its 12th season on Monday, July 10. The "O.G. of the O.C." Vicki Gunvalson , will return to the weekly Bravo series, along with several other veterans Tamra Judge , Shannon Beador , Meghan King Edmonds , Kelly Dodd and returning after a four year hiatus Lydia McLaughlin. The new season will also introduce a new face, Peggy Sulahian, the 100th "housewife" to join the collection of shows.

