Spanish church hosts seminar/worship

Several hundred Pentecostal members of the Rayo De Luz family of churches descended upon the Marshall Middle school this past weekend to hear the founder of their denomination and other pastors from around the country speak about service in the ministry. After sitting in seminar classes all Saturday morning, visitors from several states and Mexico were able to stretch in worship as they danced to the beat of contemporary worship songs.
