Santa Ana man recently released from ...

Santa Ana man recently released from jail suspected in 2 attacks, one on police officers

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: The Wave

Only a few months out of jail for involuntary manslaughter, a 22-year-old Santa Ana man finds himself again in trouble with the law, this time for a conflict with police two years ago and for allegedly attacking a stranger with a baseball bat last month. On March 3, Matthew Jacob Granados pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the accidental shooting death of a teenage boy and was sentenced to nearly a year in jail, or time already served behind bars, and five years of formal probation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Ana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11) Wed Tolerant human 120
Judge Michael Naughton Santa Ana Court (Aug '07) Jul 4 Interested 521
News Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10) Jul 3 Ssk 386
News Spanish-language newspaper Excelsior expands ac... Jul 1 Richard 1
News Confused About Vaccinations For Your Children? Jun 30 whataJOKE 1
News OC Pride festival heads to Santa Ana - here's w... Jun 29 Red Cloud 2
The MAFIA is now HIRING !! (Nov '09) Jun 28 Wendyokoopa 4
See all Santa Ana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Ana Forum Now

Santa Ana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Ana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
 

Santa Ana, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,294 • Total comments across all topics: 282,288,081

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC