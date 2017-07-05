Santa Ana man recently released from jail suspected in 2 attacks, one on police officers

Only a few months out of jail for involuntary manslaughter, a 22-year-old Santa Ana man finds himself again in trouble with the law, this time for a conflict with police two years ago and for allegedly attacking a stranger with a baseball bat last month. On March 3, Matthew Jacob Granados pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the accidental shooting death of a teenage boy and was sentenced to nearly a year in jail, or time already served behind bars, and five years of formal probation.

