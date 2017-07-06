Santa Ana man charged with attempted murder in 4 stabbings on July 4th
A 20-year-old man was charged Thursday, July 6, with four counts of attempted murder for allegedly going on a Fourth of July stabbing rampage , injuring four family members, before being subdued by a Good Samaritan. Gino Liam Fuentes faces a sentence-enhancing allegation of premeditated attempted murder, meaning he would face a mandatory life sentence if convicted.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11)
|Wed
|Tolerant human
|120
|Judge Michael Naughton Santa Ana Court (Aug '07)
|Jul 4
|Interested
|521
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|Jul 3
|Ssk
|386
|Spanish-language newspaper Excelsior expands ac...
|Jul 1
|Richard
|1
|Confused About Vaccinations For Your Children?
|Jun 30
|whataJOKE
|1
|OC Pride festival heads to Santa Ana - here's w...
|Jun 29
|Red Cloud
|2
|The MAFIA is now HIRING !! (Nov '09)
|Jun 28
|Wendyokoopa
|4
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC