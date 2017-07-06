Santa Ana man charged with attempted ...

Santa Ana man charged with attempted murder in 4 stabbings on July 4th

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Wave

A 20-year-old man was charged Thursday, July 6, with four counts of attempted murder for allegedly going on a Fourth of July stabbing rampage , injuring four family members, before being subdued by a Good Samaritan. Gino Liam Fuentes faces a sentence-enhancing allegation of premeditated attempted murder, meaning he would face a mandatory life sentence if convicted.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Ana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11) Wed Tolerant human 120
Judge Michael Naughton Santa Ana Court (Aug '07) Jul 4 Interested 521
News Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10) Jul 3 Ssk 386
News Spanish-language newspaper Excelsior expands ac... Jul 1 Richard 1
News Confused About Vaccinations For Your Children? Jun 30 whataJOKE 1
News OC Pride festival heads to Santa Ana - here's w... Jun 29 Red Cloud 2
The MAFIA is now HIRING !! (Nov '09) Jun 28 Wendyokoopa 4
See all Santa Ana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Ana Forum Now

Santa Ana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Ana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Sudan
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
 

Santa Ana, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,881 • Total comments across all topics: 282,301,724

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC