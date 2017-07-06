Santa Ana city council approves police contract that includes two...
SANTA ANA Despite a bleak outlook for the city's financial future, city council members on Wednesday, July 5, approved a one-year, $3.8 million contract with the Santa Ana Police Officers Association that grants two 2.75 percent salary increases. Under the memorandum of understanding terms , which police union members approved on June 13, the first salary increase is retroactive to July 1, 2017, and the second increase, on Jan. 1, will be calculated on the salaries paid at that point through June 30, 2018.
