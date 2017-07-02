Protesters rally in Santa Ana, other ...

Protesters rally in Santa Ana, other U.S. cities, to impeach Trump

More than 400 people are expected to attend a three-hour "impeachment march" Sunday at Sasscer Park in Santa Ana, calling for Congress to impeach President Donald Trump. The impeachment rally is part of a nationwide protest against the president, who organizers claim has violated several articles in the Constitution since taking office earlier this year.

