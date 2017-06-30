Most Wanted: Pair gunned down in eatery

Most Wanted: Pair gunned down in eatery

Read more: RSM News

Huy Quoc Cao is believed to have walked into a Garden Grove restaurant in 2004 and shot two men sitting at a table. The men had flirted with one of the waitresses before being shot, officials said.

