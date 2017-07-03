Mailman makes his last delivery after 30 years on the job
John Lee gathers and sorts mail and packages from a small carved-out section of the La Habra distribution center that serves as his office and piles it all into his car. He then makes the 10-minute drive from the office on Imperial Highway up the hill for another day of work.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11)
|Wed
|Tolerant human
|120
|Judge Michael Naughton Santa Ana Court (Aug '07)
|Tue
|Interested
|521
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|Jul 3
|Ssk
|386
|Spanish-language newspaper Excelsior expands ac...
|Jul 1
|Richard
|1
|Confused About Vaccinations For Your Children?
|Jun 30
|whataJOKE
|1
|OC Pride festival heads to Santa Ana - here's w...
|Jun 29
|Red Cloud
|2
|The MAFIA is now HIRING !! (Nov '09)
|Jun 28
|Wendyokoopa
|4
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC