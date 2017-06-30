Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott & Chance...

Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott & Chance the Rapper Headline Day N Night Fest 2017

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Hypebeast.com

Back in May, Rolling Loud made history by producing the largest rap festival in history. Not to be outdone, Santa Ana, CA's Day N Night Fest is taking a big step to upgrade itself for this year's festival.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hypebeast.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Ana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Athiest tells high schoolers God is evil (May '11) 59 min unserve satan 8199 844
News Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11) Jul 5 Tolerant human 120
Judge Michael Naughton Santa Ana Court (Aug '07) Jul 4 Interested 521
News Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10) Jul 3 Ssk 386
News Spanish-language newspaper Excelsior expands ac... Jul 1 Richard 1
News Confused About Vaccinations For Your Children? Jun 30 whataJOKE 1
News OC Pride festival heads to Santa Ana - here's w... Jun 29 Red Cloud 2
See all Santa Ana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Ana Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Orange County was issued at July 07 at 1:26PM PDT

Santa Ana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Ana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Sudan
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Santa Ana, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,459 • Total comments across all topics: 282,309,307

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC