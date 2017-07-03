Inmate found dead in his cell at jail's Intake/Release Center in Santa Ana
An inmate housed at the Intake/Release Center was found dead in his cell during a food delivery on Monday, July 3 authorities said. An Orange County Sheriff's Department deputy started life-saving procedures on the inmate and summoned the jail medical staff, said Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|21 hr
|Ssk
|386
|Spanish-language newspaper Excelsior expands ac...
|Jul 1
|Richard
|1
|Confused About Vaccinations For Your Children?
|Jun 30
|whataJOKE
|1
|OC Pride festival heads to Santa Ana - here's w...
|Jun 29
|Red Cloud
|2
|The MAFIA is now HIRING !! (Nov '09)
|Jun 28
|Wendyokoopa
|4
|Train horns soon to be silenced in Orange (Feb '11)
|Jun 27
|GReen light free
|29
|Violence Disrupts Santa Ana Soccer Game
|Jun 26
|secret Asian man
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC