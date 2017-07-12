Christopher Guanlao On Tour With Silversun Pickups
The alternative indie-pop/rock group Silversun Pickups is on the road with veteran rockers Third Eye Blind through July. Since 2002, the group's drummer, Christopher Guanlao, has energized the band's live show with a wild, head-banging stage presence that complements his propulsive parts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Modern Drummer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge Michael Naughton Santa Ana Court (Aug '07)
|5 hr
|Shorty
|528
|Fatal stabbing of 12-year-old may be linked to ... (Jun '11)
|Tue
|Ftt
|38
|Investigation started after Santa Ana man dies ...
|Jul 10
|Christina Monet w...
|2
|Why is there a police helicopter circling over ... (Jul '11)
|Jul 9
|Ana
|31
|Santa Ana city council approves police contract...
|Jul 9
|David
|1
|Treanor families residing in Santa Ysabel Circa... (Sep '07)
|Jul 8
|Anonymouse
|10
|Athiest tells high schoolers God is evil (May '11)
|Jul 7
|unserve satan 8199
|844
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC