California sheriff denies jailhouse informant system

Orange County Sheriff Sandra Hutchens testifies during a hearing about the use of jailhouse informants at the Central Justice Center, Wednesday, July 5, 2017, in Santa Ana, Calif. less Orange County Sheriff Sandra Hutchens testifies during a hearing about the use of jailhouse informants at the Central Justice Center, Wednesday, July 5, 2017, in Santa Ana, Calif.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.