Bicyclist struck by truck in Santa Ana, critically injured
A bicyclist in his 50s was critically injured Monday night, July 3, when he was struck by a semi truck in Santa Ana. The crash was reported at 9:40 p.m. in the area of Euclid and Second streets, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.
