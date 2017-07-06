A food pantry in Santa Ana aims to fight hunger while offering...

Marta Gomez, a volunteer at the Mercado El Sol, a food pantry opened by Second Harvest Food Bank, near downtown Santa Ana, restocks the shelves in between shoppers. The pantry serves low-income families in the surrounding neighborhood, A cheery food pantry nestled at the back of a renovated older home, Mercado El Sol carries an array of canned goods, produce and meat and dairy products.

