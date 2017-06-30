Would you kill if ordered? WWII Navy survivor of Port Chicago disaster faced that question
World War II Navy veteran Ray Ross, 90, left, with his son Marquis, who is a pharmacist currently serving in the US Navy, in Santa Ana on Friday, June 9, 2017. Ross survived the Port Chicago disaster, the massive explosion that ripped through the Navy amunition depot in California on July 17, 1944.
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Spanish-language newspaper Excelsior expands ac...
|Sat
|Richard
|1
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|Fri
|CE VE LS
|385
|Confused About Vaccinations For Your Children?
|Fri
|whataJOKE
|1
|OC Pride festival heads to Santa Ana - here's w...
|Jun 29
|Red Cloud
|2
|The MAFIA is now HIRING !! (Nov '09)
|Jun 28
|Wendyokoopa
|4
|Train horns soon to be silenced in Orange (Feb '11)
|Jun 27
|GReen light free
|29
|Violence Disrupts Santa Ana Soccer Game
|Jun 26
|secret Asian man
|1
