Why Fontana is working to expand sewer system to boot out septic tanks
FONTANA >> An Inland Valley utility company is studying how to convert nearly 22,000 property parcels from Fontana to Upland - representing about 80,000 people - from septic tank systems to a sewer system connection for their wastewater. Fontana is ground zero of this challenge with nearly 12,000 parcels, representing about 40,000 people, that are not connected to sewer service.
