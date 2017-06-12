Why Fontana is working to expand sewe...

Why Fontana is working to expand sewer system to boot out septic tanks

FONTANA >> An Inland Valley utility company is studying how to convert nearly 22,000 property parcels from Fontana to Upland - representing about 80,000 people - from septic tank systems to a sewer system connection for their wastewater. Fontana is ground zero of this challenge with nearly 12,000 parcels, representing about 40,000 people, that are not connected to sewer service.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.

