Video shows woman being dragged down a California freeway

Horrifying video shows a woman being dragged down a California freeway as she holds onto the side of a car in rush hour traffic Horrifying footage has captured the moment a woman was dragged down a California freeway in rush hour traffic as she clutched onto the side of a car. The unidentified woman was filmed holding onto the passenger side door of a black Honda Civic as it traveled across lanes on the 55 Freeway in Santa Ana on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.