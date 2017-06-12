Video shows woman being dragged down ...

Video shows woman being dragged down a California freeway

Horrifying video shows a woman being dragged down a California freeway as she holds onto the side of a car in rush hour traffic Horrifying footage has captured the moment a woman was dragged down a California freeway in rush hour traffic as she clutched onto the side of a car. The unidentified woman was filmed holding onto the passenger side door of a black Honda Civic as it traveled across lanes on the 55 Freeway in Santa Ana on Monday.

