Video: O.C.'s Mexican Mafia: Control of mean streets

Santa Ana police officers arrive at Santa Ana police headquarters with a prisoner during a sweep of arrests on local gangs with ties to the notorious Mexican Mafia. Photographs of Orange County Jail inmates, who authorities say were attacked by Mexican Mafia members for defying a gang order to not talk to a television station about the gang, were on display at the Santa Ana Police Department on July 13. A news conference was held to announce the arrest of 99 people during a crackdown on the Mexican Mafia.

