VIDEO: Dennis Rodman Jr. Has a Nice-Looking Jumper
The above video, which comes from Ballervisions, was an exhibition game at Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Ca. It features Spencer Freedman, a 2018 point guard commit to Harvard , and Dennis Rodman Jr. The younger Rodman was profiled by USA Today's high school sports site last February , when he was a freshman.
