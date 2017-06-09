UC Irvine breaks ground as rare elite research campus federally recognized for serving Latinos
UC Irvine students Angela Vera, left, and Daniela Estrada are part of the growing Latino student population at the university. UC Irvine students Angela Vera, left, and Daniela Estrada are part of the growing Latino student population at the university.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FVHS Grad Night Needs Volunteers This Weekend!
|18 hr
|KateTran
|2
|Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11)
|Wed
|Laur
|119
|Meghan Mayo is Porn Star Vanessa Sixxx HPV Carr...
|Wed
|thetruth
|1
|Activist Hate in La Jolla (Apr '09)
|Jun 4
|motobud
|15
|17-year-old victim of suspected gang shooting m... (Jun '08)
|Jun 1
|Chupe
|132
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jun 1
|Story Teller
|4,847
|Review: Anaheim Ducks
|May 27
|ANAHEIM DUCKS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC