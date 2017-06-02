Twin valedictorian with cerebral palsy earns Stanford scholarship, plans to fight disease
Lizbeth Gomez, a senior at Century High School in Santa Ana, applied for and was accepted to Stanford University. Gomez and her twin sister, Elizabeth, both have cerebral palsy.
