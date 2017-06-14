Trinity Broadcasting must pay full $2-million verdict in molestation scandal, judge rules
An Orange County judge has ruled that Trinity Broadcasting, a dominant broadcaster of Christian-oriented programming, must pay the full $2-million verdict to its founding televangelists' granddaughter. A jury had decided June 5 that Trinity founder Jan Crouch had caused outrageous harm to her then-teenage granddaughter, Carra Crouch, after she told her grandmother she had been sexually assaulted by a Trinity employee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FVHS Grad Night Needs Volunteers This Weekend!
|Jun 8
|KateTran
|2
|Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11)
|Jun 7
|Laur
|119
|Meghan Mayo is Porn Star Vanessa Sixxx HPV Carr...
|Jun 7
|thetruth
|1
|Activist Hate in La Jolla (Apr '09)
|Jun 4
|motobud
|15
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jun 1
|Story Teller
|4,847
|Santa Ana Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Animals
|3
|Man sentenced to 128 years in prison for sexual...
|May 20
|gvpt
|2
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC