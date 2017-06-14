Trinity Broadcasting must pay full $2...

Trinity Broadcasting must pay full $2-million verdict in molestation scandal, judge rules

3 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

An Orange County judge has ruled that Trinity Broadcasting, a dominant broadcaster of Christian-oriented programming, must pay the full $2-million verdict to its founding televangelists' granddaughter. A jury had decided June 5 that Trinity founder Jan Crouch had caused outrageous harm to her then-teenage granddaughter, Carra Crouch, after she told her grandmother she had been sexually assaulted by a Trinity employee.

