Trial begins in cold-case killing of woman found in Santa Ana business park in 2007

Nearly a decade after the body of a prostitute was discovered dumped in a Santa Ana business park, trial has begun for the Mammoth Lakes man accused of raping and strangling the 25-year-old woman. Attorneys, during opening statements Monday in the trial of Jose Esteban Cardenas Zuniga, 41, disagreed on whether DNA found on the body of Yacshicka Watts ties him directly to the murder or simply proves he had sex with her.

