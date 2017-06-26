This Week In Livable Streets

Vision Zero, South L.A. Power Fest, Ride-On bike tune-ups, Active Transportation, Santa Monica bicycling, SCAG plans, and much more all this week. Monday 8/24 - Today, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti launches the city's Vision Zero initiative at 12:30 pm at the intersection of Cesar Chavez and St. Louis in Boyle Heights.

