The Latest: Coroner apologizes for mi...

The Latest: Coroner apologizes for misidentifying body

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Star Tribune

SANTA ANA, Calif. - The Latest on a mix-up by a Southern California's coroner's officer that led a family to bury a man wrongly identified as their son : An official is apologizing to a family who buried an unidentified man that was wrongly identified by the coroner's office as their son.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Ana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Investigation started after Santa Ana man dies ... 20 hr David 1
Miyoko's (Oct '07) Sat NSavino 10
News Train horns soon to be silenced in Orange (Feb '11) Sat Olga 28
News Disneyland devotee visits park for 2,000 days i... Fri Latter Day Taints 1
News Santa Ana names new acting police chief, second... Jun 23 David 1
News OC Pride festival heads to Santa Ana - here's w... Jun 23 David 1
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Jun 22 CassH 4,849
See all Santa Ana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Ana Forum Now

Santa Ana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Ana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iran
 

Santa Ana, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,212 • Total comments across all topics: 282,034,938

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC