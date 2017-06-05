The Graystone Company Far Outpaces Re...

The Graystone Company Far Outpaces Revenue Projections for Full Month of May 2017

CEO M.T. Soeparmo stated, "What we want to convey to the investment community today is the exponential growth that we are experiencing with our Cannabis Delivery operations.  A combination of repeat business and new accounts has allowed us to far outpace our projections and we feel that this will continue to be the case for the foreseeable future.  We had projected 20K to 25K in revenue for May; we finished up in excess of $26,000.  The pace we are on now has prompted adjustments to our year to date projections going forward.  Expansion beyond our existing territory is in the works and the scalability of what we are doing is why we have been able to grow at such a rapid pace."

