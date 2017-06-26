Soccer game turns violent as fans rush field, get into brawl
A friendly game in California between former players of two professional Mexican soccer clubs turned violent when dozens of fans rushed the field and began fighting. Santa Ana police Cmdr.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Investigation started after Santa Ana man dies ...
|Sun
|David
|1
|Miyoko's (Oct '07)
|Sat
|NSavino
|10
|Train horns soon to be silenced in Orange (Feb '11)
|Sat
|Olga
|28
|Disneyland devotee visits park for 2,000 days i...
|Fri
|Latter Day Taints
|1
|Santa Ana names new acting police chief, second...
|Jun 23
|David
|1
|OC Pride festival heads to Santa Ana - here's w...
|Jun 23
|David
|1
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jun 22
|CassH
|4,849
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC