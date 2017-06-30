Small Plane Crashes On Los Angeles Freeway; Two Injured
A small plane crashed on the 405 Freeway near John Wayne Airport on Friday morning, sending smoke billowing above Santa Ana and forcing the closure of the freeway in both directions, according to KTLA . The Cessna 310 aircraft landed on the freeway short of the runway at 9:35 a.m, the Santa Ana airport tweeted.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Spanish-language newspaper Excelsior expands ac...
|Sat
|Richard
|1
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|Fri
|CE VE LS
|385
|Confused About Vaccinations For Your Children?
|Fri
|whataJOKE
|1
|OC Pride festival heads to Santa Ana - here's w...
|Jun 29
|Red Cloud
|2
|The MAFIA is now HIRING !! (Nov '09)
|Jun 28
|Wendyokoopa
|4
|Train horns soon to be silenced in Orange (Feb '11)
|Jun 27
|GReen light free
|29
|Violence Disrupts Santa Ana Soccer Game
|Jun 26
|secret Asian man
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC