See the colorful wall murals of Santa Ana
A skateboarder makes his way through the alley and past a mural painted on the rear of a building in the 300 block of East 4th Street in Santa Ana on Tuesday, June 6, 2017. A strawberry and orange grove mural painted in an alley just south of 4th Street between Bush and Main Streets in downtown Santa Ana, on Wednesday, June 7, 2017.
