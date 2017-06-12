Second suspect arrested in fatal Garden Grove stabbing

Daniel Jones-Hoebel, left, and Antonio Esquivel have been arrested by the Garden Grove Police Department as suspects in the stabbing death of 20-year-old Genaro Diaz. Garden Grove police Saturday, June 10 arrested a second suspect in the Friday, June 9 stabbing of 20-year-old Genaro Diaz of Santa Ana, who later died of his injuries at a hospital.

