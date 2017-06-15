Seal Beach mass-murderer Scott Dekraai: "I'm very, very sorry"

Admitted mass-murderer Scott Dekraai apologized to a victim's sister during a court hearing Thursday the first time he has publicly shown any signs of remorse for carrying out a shooting at a Seal Beach salon that left eight dead. Bethany Webb, sister of Laura Webb Elody, one of eight people killed by Scott Dekraai at a Seal Beach hair salon in 2011, gestures toward Dekraai as she gives a statement to the court during a hearing in Santa Ana on Thursday, June 15, 2017.

