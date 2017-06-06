School board to discuss superintenden...

School board to discuss superintendent finalist's contract Wednesday

The Pleasanton school board announced last week that Santa Ana schools administrator David Haglund has been selected as the finalist for PUSD's superintendent vacancy. The Pleasanton school board will hold a special closed-session meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday to discuss the proposed contract for David Haglund, the Santa Ana schools administrator selected as the finalist for PUSD's superintendent vacancy.

