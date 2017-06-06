School board to discuss superintendent finalist's contract Wednesday
The Pleasanton school board announced last week that Santa Ana schools administrator David Haglund has been selected as the finalist for PUSD's superintendent vacancy. The Pleasanton school board will hold a special closed-session meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday to discuss the proposed contract for David Haglund, the Santa Ana schools administrator selected as the finalist for PUSD's superintendent vacancy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pleasanton Weekly.
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Activist Hate in La Jolla (Apr '09)
|Jun 4
|motobud
|15
|17-year-old victim of suspected gang shooting m... (Jun '08)
|Jun 1
|Chupe
|132
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jun 1
|Story Teller
|4,847
|Review: Anaheim Ducks
|May 27
|ANAHEIM DUCKS
|1
|Helping the homeless people at La Palma Park (Sep '12)
|May 27
|LOL
|176
|ssk gangsters (Jan '13)
|May 26
|Vic
|190
|Irvine Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Tellinitlikeitis
|4
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC