School board appoints David Haglund as next PUSD superintendent
The Pleasanton school board appointed David Haglund the new PUSD superintendent Tuesday evening. He will start July 1. The Pleasanton school board Tuesday night unanimously approved a three-year employment contract between PUSD and Santa Ana schools administrator David Haglund as the district's next superintendent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pleasanton Weekly.
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FVHS Grad Night Needs Volunteers This Weekend!
|Jun 8
|KateTran
|2
|Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11)
|Jun 7
|Laur
|119
|Meghan Mayo is Porn Star Vanessa Sixxx HPV Carr...
|Jun 7
|thetruth
|1
|Activist Hate in La Jolla (Apr '09)
|Jun 4
|motobud
|15
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jun 1
|Story Teller
|4,847
|Santa Ana Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Animals
|3
|Man sentenced to 128 years in prison for sexual...
|May 20
|gvpt
|2
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC