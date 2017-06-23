Santa Ana woman sentenced to prison for running brothels out of luxury Irvine apartments
SANTA ANA A 42-year-old Santa Ana woman was sentenced to three years in prison for renting luxury Irvine apartments and turning them into brothels, authorities said on Friday. Jian Zhen Zhu pleaded guilty last year to 12 felony counts including for pimping, pandering and money laundering and was sentenced on Thursday as part of a plea agreement with the court, according to the Orange County District Attorney's Office.
