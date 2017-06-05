Santa Ana to consider allocating millions of dollars in additional...
SANTA ANA Council members on Tuesday, June 6, are slated to consider allocating additional funds or vouchers to four major affordable housing development projects, after a special meeting on the issue scheduled for June 1 was canceled due to lack of a quorum. The options for city financial assistance are on the table at the recommendation of a council-established ad hoc committee that requested financial gap analyses on the four projects.
