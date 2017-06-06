Santa Ana riverbed homeless to get toilets, showers while supervisors work on plan to move them out
Encampments like this along the Santa Ana River Trail are targeted for the "Point-in-Time" count and survey of homeless people in Anaheim on Saturday, January 28, 2017. Adam Montague, left, and Will Shaw with 211OC had no luck getting anyone to chat at this site.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FVHS Grad Night Needs Volunteers This Weekend!
|31 min
|KateTran
|1
|Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11)
|2 hr
|Laur
|119
|Meghan Mayo is Porn Star Vanessa Sixxx HPV Carr...
|11 hr
|thetruth
|1
|Activist Hate in La Jolla (Apr '09)
|Jun 4
|motobud
|15
|17-year-old victim of suspected gang shooting m... (Jun '08)
|Jun 1
|Chupe
|132
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jun 1
|Story Teller
|4,847
|Review: Anaheim Ducks
|May 27
|ANAHEIM DUCKS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC