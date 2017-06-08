Santa Ana police seek missing girl who has been a victim of human trafficking
Police are asking for the public's help in finding a 14-year-old girl who was last seen fleeing from a caretaker after a court appearance late last month. Danielle Renea Thompson attended a hearing May 24 at Orange County Superior Court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FVHS Grad Night Needs Volunteers This Weekend!
|22 hr
|KateTran
|2
|Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11)
|Wed
|Laur
|119
|Meghan Mayo is Porn Star Vanessa Sixxx HPV Carr...
|Wed
|thetruth
|1
|Activist Hate in La Jolla (Apr '09)
|Jun 4
|motobud
|15
|17-year-old victim of suspected gang shooting m... (Jun '08)
|Jun 1
|Chupe
|132
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jun 1
|Story Teller
|4,847
|Review: Anaheim Ducks
|May 27
|ANAHEIM DUCKS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC