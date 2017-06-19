Santa Ana man gets 22 years in DUI hit and run that left woman dead
A 48-year-old repeat drunken driver admitted guilt and faces 22 years in prison for a hit-and-run collision that left a pedestrian dead in Santa Ana, a prosecutor said Monday. Dallas Frank Reichstein of Santa Ana pleaded guilty Friday, June 16 to hit-and-run with permanent and serious injury and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, both felonies.
