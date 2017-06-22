Santa Ana man facing kidnapping charge after reports that he dragged a woman into a car
A Santa Ana man is facing kidnapping and domestic violence charges after police say he dragged a woman into a vehicle. Officers on Sunday responded to calls from several people who reported seeing a man assaulting a woman at a business in the 16000 block of Harbor Avenue and dragging her into an SUV, according to a Fountain Valley Police Department statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Santa Ana names new acting police chief, second...
|2 hr
|David
|1
|OC Pride festival heads to Santa Ana - here's w...
|2 hr
|David
|1
|noise from the neighbor
|12 hr
|pleasantglen
|1
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|19 hr
|CassH
|4,849
|Irvine police searching for ID in attempted kid...
|Jun 20
|adamanter
|1
|Meghan Mayo is Porn Star Vanessa Sixxx HPV Carr...
|Jun 19
|Gud
|4
|California aims to quash immigration detention ...
|Jun 18
|Solarman
|2
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC