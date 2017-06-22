Santa Ana man facing kidnapping charg...

Santa Ana man facing kidnapping charge after reports that he dragged a woman into a car

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Wave

A Santa Ana man is facing kidnapping and domestic violence charges after police say he dragged a woman into a vehicle. Officers on Sunday responded to calls from several people who reported seeing a man assaulting a woman at a business in the 16000 block of Harbor Avenue and dragging her into an SUV, according to a Fountain Valley Police Department statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Ana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Santa Ana names new acting police chief, second... 2 hr David 1
News OC Pride festival heads to Santa Ana - here's w... 2 hr David 1
noise from the neighbor 12 hr pleasantglen 1
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) 19 hr CassH 4,849
News Irvine police searching for ID in attempted kid... Jun 20 adamanter 1
Meghan Mayo is Porn Star Vanessa Sixxx HPV Carr... Jun 19 Gud 4
News California aims to quash immigration detention ... Jun 18 Solarman 2
See all Santa Ana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Ana Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Orange County was issued at June 23 at 5:20AM PDT

Santa Ana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Ana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Santa Ana, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,922 • Total comments across all topics: 281,968,254

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC