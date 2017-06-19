Santa Ana intersection where 71-year-old woman was fatally struck has ...

A crossing guard helps a woman cross Civic Center Drive on Lacey Street near St. Joseph School, Monday, June 19, where a woman died after being hit by a car Saturday evening as she crossed Civic Center Drive in downtown Santa Ana. SANTA ANA A volunteer several times a week at St. Joseph Church and St. Joseph School, 71-year-old Charlene Hanson was well aware of speeding and other traffic hazards at Civic Center Drive and Lacy Street, the intersection separating the institutions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.