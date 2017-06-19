Santa Ana intersection where 71-year-old woman was fatally struck has ...
A crossing guard helps a woman cross Civic Center Drive on Lacey Street near St. Joseph School, Monday, June 19, where a woman died after being hit by a car Saturday evening as she crossed Civic Center Drive in downtown Santa Ana. SANTA ANA A volunteer several times a week at St. Joseph Church and St. Joseph School, 71-year-old Charlene Hanson was well aware of speeding and other traffic hazards at Civic Center Drive and Lacy Street, the intersection separating the institutions.
