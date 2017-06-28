Santa Ana High teacher pleads guilty in rape, child porn case
A 47-year-old former Santa Ana High School science teacher pleaded guilty Wednesday, June 30, to statutory rape and possession of child pornography. Gonzalez met the victim when she was in one of his classes as a freshman, according to Santa Ana police Cpl.
