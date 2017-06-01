Santa Ana High film academy to be nam...

Santa Ana High film academy to be named after Edward James Olmos for his work there

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Wave

Santa Ana Unified School District was the first public school system to embrace actor and director Edward James Olmos' Youth Cinema Project, bringing industry professionals to help young filmmakers create their dreams on the big screen. Three years later, Olmos, on Saturday, June 3, will see an educational institution named in honor of him for the first time Santa Ana High School's film school.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Ana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 17-year-old victim of suspected gang shooting m... (Jun '08) Thu Chupe 132
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Thu Story Teller 4,847
Review: Anaheim Ducks May 27 ANAHEIM DUCKS 1
Helping the homeless people at La Palma Park (Sep '12) May 27 LOL 176
ssk gangsters (Jan '13) May 26 Vic 190
Irvine Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) May 25 Tellinitlikeitis 4
Irvine Music Thread (Oct '13) May 25 Musikologist 12
See all Santa Ana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Ana Forum Now

Santa Ana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Ana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Microsoft
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Health Care
  3. Stanley Cup
  4. Tornado
  5. North Korea
 

Santa Ana, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,209 • Total comments across all topics: 281,475,756

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC