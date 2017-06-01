Santa Ana High film academy to be named after Edward James Olmos for his work there
Santa Ana Unified School District was the first public school system to embrace actor and director Edward James Olmos' Youth Cinema Project, bringing industry professionals to help young filmmakers create their dreams on the big screen. Three years later, Olmos, on Saturday, June 3, will see an educational institution named in honor of him for the first time Santa Ana High School's film school.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|17-year-old victim of suspected gang shooting m... (Jun '08)
|Thu
|Chupe
|132
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Thu
|Story Teller
|4,847
|Review: Anaheim Ducks
|May 27
|ANAHEIM DUCKS
|1
|Helping the homeless people at La Palma Park (Sep '12)
|May 27
|LOL
|176
|ssk gangsters (Jan '13)
|May 26
|Vic
|190
|Irvine Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Tellinitlikeitis
|4
|Irvine Music Thread (Oct '13)
|May 25
|Musikologist
|12
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC