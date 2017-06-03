Santa Ana College shines spotlight on high school student art
Valerie Gallegos, 11th grader from Century High School, poses next to her art, "Mystical Madness" during the Artist Village Art Walk at the Santa Ana College Santora Arts Building on Saturday night, June 03, 2017. High school students are invited by Santa Ana College to show their work in a formal art gallery setting throughout the month of June.
