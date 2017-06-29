Santa Ana carjacking suspect arrested...

Santa Ana carjacking suspect arrested in North Carolina

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Wave

A man suspected of carjacking a rental car and robbing an employee at gunpoint was arrested at his home in North Carolina, authorities said. Luis Angel Castaneda, 25, rented a vehicle from Coast to Coast Car Rental in Stanton on Sept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Ana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News OC Pride festival heads to Santa Ana - here's w... 22 hr Red Cloud 2
The MAFIA is now HIRING !! (Nov '09) Wed Wendyokoopa 4
News Train horns soon to be silenced in Orange (Feb '11) Jun 27 GReen light free 29
News Violence Disrupts Santa Ana Soccer Game Jun 26 secret Asian man 1
News Investigation started after Santa Ana man dies ... Jun 25 David 1
Miyoko's (Oct '07) Jun 24 NSavino 10
News Santa Ana names new acting police chief, second... Jun 23 David 1
See all Santa Ana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Ana Forum Now

Santa Ana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Ana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Pakistan
 

Santa Ana, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,292 • Total comments across all topics: 282,131,948

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC