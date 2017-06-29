Santa Ana carjacking suspect arrested in North Carolina
A man suspected of carjacking a rental car and robbing an employee at gunpoint was arrested at his home in North Carolina, authorities said. Luis Angel Castaneda, 25, rented a vehicle from Coast to Coast Car Rental in Stanton on Sept.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|OC Pride festival heads to Santa Ana - here's w...
|22 hr
|Red Cloud
|2
|The MAFIA is now HIRING !! (Nov '09)
|Wed
|Wendyokoopa
|4
|Train horns soon to be silenced in Orange (Feb '11)
|Jun 27
|GReen light free
|29
|Violence Disrupts Santa Ana Soccer Game
|Jun 26
|secret Asian man
|1
|Investigation started after Santa Ana man dies ...
|Jun 25
|David
|1
|Miyoko's (Oct '07)
|Jun 24
|NSavino
|10
|Santa Ana names new acting police chief, second...
|Jun 23
|David
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC