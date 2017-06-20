Santa Ana approves delivery, extended operating hours, other allowances for legal pot shops
Legal medical marijuana dispensaries asked Santa Ana to give them more flexibility to run their businesses, and the city is heeding those requests. In a 5-0 vote Tuesday night, June 20, the Santa Ana City Council approved a handful of amendments to Measure BB, the city's medical marijuana ordinance.
