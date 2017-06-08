Rock supergroup Dreamcar announces sh...

Rock supergroup Dreamcar announces shows at the Observatory and the Fonda Theatre

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Wave

Dreamcar added two shows in Southern California which will go on sale Friday. Southern California rock supergroup Dreamcar , featuring Davey Havok of AFI and Tom Dumont, Tony Kanal and Adrian Young of No Doubt, has announced two more local gigs, Friday, Aug. 11 at the Observatory in Santa Ana and Saturday, Aug. 12 at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles, both of which go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 9. After three years of working in secret, Dreamcar shared its first single, "Kill for Candy," with fans by debuting the track on KROQ/106.7 FM's "Kevin & Bean Show" on March 2. The band made its live debut at the Constellation Room, the more intimate 300-capacity venue located inside the Observatory in Santa Ana, on April 5. The gig served as one of four smaller warm-up shows before Dreamcar performed two weekends at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Ana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
FVHS Grad Night Needs Volunteers This Weekend! 9 hr KateTran 2
News Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11) Wed Laur 119
Meghan Mayo is Porn Star Vanessa Sixxx HPV Carr... Wed thetruth 1
Activist Hate in La Jolla (Apr '09) Jun 4 motobud 15
News 17-year-old victim of suspected gang shooting m... (Jun '08) Jun 1 Chupe 132
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Jun 1 Story Teller 4,847
Review: Anaheim Ducks May 27 ANAHEIM DUCKS 1
See all Santa Ana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Ana Forum Now

Santa Ana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Ana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Santa Ana, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,861 • Total comments across all topics: 281,618,253

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC