Rock supergroup Dreamcar announces shows at the Observatory and the Fonda Theatre

Dreamcar added two shows in Southern California which will go on sale Friday. Southern California rock supergroup Dreamcar , featuring Davey Havok of AFI and Tom Dumont, Tony Kanal and Adrian Young of No Doubt, has announced two more local gigs, Friday, Aug. 11 at the Observatory in Santa Ana and Saturday, Aug. 12 at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles, both of which go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 9. After three years of working in secret, Dreamcar shared its first single, "Kill for Candy," with fans by debuting the track on KROQ/106.7 FM's "Kevin & Bean Show" on March 2. The band made its live debut at the Constellation Room, the more intimate 300-capacity venue located inside the Observatory in Santa Ana, on April 5. The gig served as one of four smaller warm-up shows before Dreamcar performed two weekends at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio.

